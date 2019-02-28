UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo courtesy of the Office of Kathleen Wynne

Kathleen Wynne on her faith after the election

"I haven’t suffered a big, tragic loss. Yes, I went through an electoral loss, but it’s not like the tragic personal losses others have faced."

By Deirdre Pike

Interviews

February 2019

Kathleen Wynne served as the premier of Ontario from 2013 to 2018, the first female premier of the province and the first openly LGBTQ premier in Canada. In 2018, she led the Ontario Liberal Party to one of the worst electoral losses in its history. After resigning as party leader, she returned to the provincial legislature to represent the Toronto riding of Don Valley West. She spoke to Deirdre Pike about her faith during the transition. 

Q: You’ve had a long history of involvement with the United Church. Do you identify as a Christian?

A: I really do think I am a Christian. I was raised in a Christian family, and the way I was raised has had a tremendous impact on who I am today. I took my children to church so they’d have a base to choose from and so I could share with them how I found my moral code. I wear it more comfortably now. I am more comfortable at 65 than I would have been at 35 saying my faith has guided me. When I had difficult decisions and had to sort out the right thing to do, I turned to my guiding values and made decisions I could defend morally.

Q: How has your faith helped you through the losses in your life, like the recent election?

A: I haven’t suffered a big, tragic loss. Yes, I went through an electoral loss, but it’s not like the tragic personal losses others have faced. My faith has always been in the goodness of people and the community created by people. I don’t think of calling on God. When bad things happen, I look to my own inner strength and I look to those good people around me. If I sense God, it is outside of me. The closer I can be to the natural — walking in the forest or holding a baby — the more I can touch the goodness. I really believe there is a force for good, or we’d just descend into chaos. Bad things happen, and it is not the end. There is always the struggle.

Q: Has your church congregation, Fairlawn United in Toronto, been a sanctuary in recent days?

A: They always are. Whether in the church or outside it, the loving protection the Fairlawn community puts around me is a strong source of support. It has become clearer to me recently how important communities of faith are. They remain sustaining, protective places.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto in 2013. Photo by Dave Abel/Toronto Sun/QMI Agency

Society

February 2015

The unlikely ascent of Kathleen Wynne

Ontario’s first female premier has surmounted barriers all her life. But she’s never strayed far from her United Church roots.

by John Barber

Q: You’ve said the church should fight for a better world and engage in difficult conversations. What should the church be talking about right now?

A: Church leaders need to be honest about what is going on politically. I know being political in that way is not comfortable for the church, but terrible decisions are being made that go against evidence. Don’t pretend that Premier Doug Ford’s actions are going to create a better world. We have politicians who won’t even speak to mainstream media. How do we sort out telling the truth to one another again?

Q: What does your prayer life look like? Do you ever spend quiet time where you feel connected with God?

A: I’m not sure I even know how to pray. We knelt beside our beds as kids. Now the closest I come to a meditative state is when I run. Or sometimes when I’m holding one of my grandkids’ hands or having a quiet conversation with them. We went for a hike in a provincial park recently, and it was just perfect. It was a beautiful day. The kids were happy — an innocent, unalloyed joy — it’s not prayer but it feels like it. We pray in order to be hopeful. It takes me out of despair and into hope. If I can get there, I can be of use to people. I try to go out the door hopeful.

Q: It’s been said the Gospel “comforts the afflicted and afflicts the comfortable.” What scripture passage or sacred music has comforted or afflicted you?

A: Music is a sanctuary for me. There has always been music in my life. Songs like Lord of the Dance lift me and bring me from sadness and despair to hope. It taps into something very deep. There is a song at our Easter service, In His Mother’s Eyes, composed and led by Eleanor Daley, Fairlawn’s music director. When I listen to that piece of music, it’s deeply moving. I wait for that moment all year. The scripture passage that most disturbs me is the one with the money lenders and the flipping over of the tables. Jesus was a disruptor. We have created structures resistant to disruption. Jesus was the agent of change. He would want to make a better planet. He would not be afraid to make climate change commitments.

When someone I’ve never met before has hatred toward me, I have to stop and think about what has happened in that person’s life to make them respond to me in this way. That stops me from taking what they’re saying at face value.

Q: You’ve had to endure a lot of vitriolic comments and accusations. Even the discourse in the legislature can be angry and uncivil. What helps you through that?

A: I was trained as a mediator. I have trained myself to listen and be with people — in families, workplaces and communities — in very contentious situations. Those 10 years as a mediator stopped me from being judgmental. In the legislature, there I have to detach. I literally concentrate on something else. It takes an act of will to remove myself. In that situation, there’s no point in listening. It’s rhetoric on all sides. The drive-pasts — people yelling from their vehicles — impact me. When someone I’ve never met before has hatred toward me, I have to stop and think about what has happened in that person’s life to make them respond to me in this way. That stops me from taking what they’re saying at face value.

Q: You have often referred to the things that keep you awake at three in the morning. Do you still worry in the middle of the night?

A: I am up less at three in the morning, but I am more worried all the time. I used to worry about decisions, but I had the levers of power then. Now, I get up and read the paper and I have to fight back the despair and take hold of the things I can take hold of. When I was premier, I could make things better. The loss of that is the hardest. In the middle of the night, I look out the window, and there’s something about looking at all those houses. It calms me. Then I’m not alone. That’s the thing. We’re in this together.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Deirdre Pike is a freelance writer. She ran as a candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party in the 2018 provincial election.

This interview first appeared in The United Church Observer's March/April issue with the title "Bad things happen, and it is not the end. There is always the struggle." 

For more of The Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today. 


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Paul Fraumeni (r) with his father, Jack, and sister, Julie, at a 2006 Tigers-Yankees playoff game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Fraumeni and his father had their differences, but baseball always brought them together.  (Photo courtesy of author)

Marie Kondo helped with the painful process of tossing my dad's books

by Paul Fraumeni

His baseball books were a reminder of the special bond we shared, and I couldn't bear to get rid of them

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

The new name of 'The Observer' revealed!

by Jocelyn Bell

"United Church" will no longer be on the cover, but our commitment to sharing denominational news and perspectives remains the same

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

February 2019

Marriage problems: Is the ancient tradition worth saving?

by Pieta Woolley

Bitterness and boredom seem to define many mid-life marriages, but we might not have to settle for apathy ever after

Ethics

February 2019

A Yukon artist and a Tlingit trapper create this stunning jewelry

by Amy van den Berg

The fur jewelry in Whitehorse boutique store V. Ægirsdóttir is creating a new possibility for future partnerships with the region's trappers

Columns

February 2019

Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

by Mike Sholars

"...For all intents and purposes, Canada is the only home I really recognize or remember. But none of that matters if I look like I don’t belong, and that single question makes that abundantly clear every single time."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.