UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Michelle Voss Roberts. (Photo: Arthur Mola)

Emmanuel College's first female leader shares her vision

Michelle Voss Roberts is the first female principal in the school's 90-year history

By Julie McGonegal

Interviews

February 2019

Rev. Michelle Voss Roberts is a minister of the United Church of Christ (U.S.A.) and an expert on comparative theology in Christian and Hindu contexts. She's also Emmanuel College's newest principal. She spoke with Julie McGonegal.

On her reasons for taking the job: The mission and values of Emmanuel College fit really well with my vocation, which is to train religious leaders who have a commitment to social justice and spiritual formation. The relationship to the United Church was especially appealing because it shares that commitment. The multi-religious dimensions really caught my eye, because that’s at the heart of my passion as a theologian.

On her vision for the college: In recent years, Emmanuel College developed Muslim and Buddhist tracks in its masters of pastoral studies program, which also has a Christian studies track. That’s been a very exciting development. I want to integrate religious diversity into how people train for religious leadership today. That’s going to create bridges that will facilitate co-operation as we’re working together to meet the needs of a suffering world. In my experience, it’s also the case that when you study with a person of another faith, or you study another faith, you come back with new questions and categories with which to study your own tradition.

On Hinduism and Christianity: Christianity and Hinduism have been in conversation for a long time — at least since the fourth century. Coming from a Reformed tradition, I was intrigued by what opened up in the smells and sights and sounds of Hindu traditions, which can be very multi-sensory. There’s a great diversity in terms of naming God. [Hindu scripture] says, “The truth is one but the wise call it by many names.” I see here the richness of the many names and the many paths — and the wisdom of learning from them.

‘I want to integrate religious diversity into how people train for religious leadership today’

On the value of United Church theology: I’m ordained in the United Church of Christ, which is a sister denomination in the United States. There are some things that I really appreciate about United Church theology: its civic orientation, its responsiveness to diversity, its worldwide ecumenism. The United Church’s legacy and intentionality around diversity, peace and justice are gifts we’ll be needing more and more.

On being the first female principal of the college: I may be the first woman appointed as principal, but there have been other pivotal female leaders, including interim principal Phyllis Airhart, who has guided the school through several key transitions. Probably more significant than my gender identity is that I have taught and written a lot about how gender and sexuality, among other aspects of our identities, impact how power operates in institutions. I hope to lead the school in practices of justice and reconciliation and train future religious leaders to do the same.

This interview has been condensed and edited. It first appeared in The United Church Observer's February 2019 issue with the title ‘I want to integrate religious diversity into how people train for religious leadership today’.

For more of The Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today. 


“When systemic racism and discrimination are enshrined, then an entire population of people is dehumanized,” says University of British Columbia associate professor Ayesha S. Chaudhry. Photo by Talia Kleinplatz, printed with permission from Ayesha S. Chaudhry

Society

May 2018

These Canadian Muslims are tackling Islamophobia with kindness 

From free coffee to stand-up comedy, Muslims are finding creative ways to deal with stereotypes

by Sarah Treleaven

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Paul Fraumeni (r) with his father, Jack, and sister, Julie, at a 2006 Tigers-Yankees playoff game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Fraumeni and his father had their differences, but baseball always brought them together.  (Photo courtesy of author)

Marie Kondo helped with the painful process of tossing my dad's books

by Paul Fraumeni

His baseball books were a reminder of the special bond we shared, and I couldn't bear to get rid of them

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

February 2019

Marriage problems: Is the ancient tradition worth saving?

by Pieta Woolley

Bitterness and boredom seem to define many mid-life marriages, but we might not have to settle for apathy ever after

Ethics

February 2019

A Yukon artist and a Tlingit trapper create this stunning jewelry

by Amy van den Berg

The fur jewelry in Whitehorse boutique store V. Ægirsdóttir is creating a new possibility for future partnerships with the region's trappers

Columns

February 2019

Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

by Mike Sholars

"...For all intents and purposes, Canada is the only home I really recognize or remember. But none of that matters if I look like I don’t belong, and that single question makes that abundantly clear every single time."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.