In January 2010, a terrible earthquake hit Haiti. Toronto Star journalist Catherine Porter was sent to cover the devastation. Soon after she arrived, Catherine heard about a “miracle child” — a two-year-old girl who was pulled out from the rubble after six days.

Over the next five years, Porter visited Haiti, providing financial support to Lovely’s family, paying for her to go to school and writing about the earthquake and about the country’s struggles to recover.

Porter is now the New York Times’ Canada bureau chief and author of the new book A Girl Named Lovely: One Child's Miraculous Survival and My Journey to the Heart of Haiti. She spoke with David Giuliano.

How did colleagues react to your personal involvement in the story you were covering?

There was some pushback from some colleagues, although not necessarily openly stated. A lot of grumbling about it, for sure. We're supposed to remain objective and it made people uncomfortable. I was working for the Toronto Star, which has a history of advocacy journalism. So while I was really grateful, and I felt supported by the whole paper in taking the step, it wasn't fully outside the institutional comfort zone of the newspaper.

I’m curious about the tension in befriending Lovely’s family and their reliance on you for money.

In the West, we have a really weird relationship with money. You don't mix family and work and money. In Haiti and in many other parts of the world, where there is no safety net, money is shared very openly and easily. People are expected to help one another out.

Did faith play a role in the responses to the earthquake?

It was a real “cry of the heart” from people around the world — agnostics or atheists or seekers coming down, as well as the big aid groups. As time went on, the more normal pattern of development in Haiti began to reveal itself. There are a huge number of religious groups that go down, in part because of its proximity to the United States.

The other thing is that Voodoo [a religion practiced primarily in Haiti] plays a role in all of this. After the earthquake, there was a big minister in the United States who said publicly that the reason the earthquake happened was because of Voodoo. So there's this vilification of Voodoo.

Some people respond to the cry of the heart and do great things, and some respond to the cry of the heart and do some great damage. A lot of them are well meaning and they help some people. The problem is not the individual projects or the individual people, but you cannot rebuild the country tiny jigsaw piece by piece when they aren’t connected to a bigger picture.