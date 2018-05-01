UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Halifax social worker and abortion doula Shannon Hardy. Photo by Ian Selig/The Coast

Atlantic Canada’s abortion doula

By Angela Mombourquette

Justice

May 2018


Shannon Hardy is a Halifax social worker who volunteers as an abortion doula. She runs Abortion Support Services Atlantic (formerly Maritime Abortion Support Services or MASS), which offers information, transportation and support for people seeking abortions in Atlantic Canada. The following interview has been edited and condensed.


How did you become an abortion doula in the first place?

It was by accident. I didn’t seek it out. I was the workshop co-ordinator at [Halifax sex shop and bookstore] Venus Envy, so political and reproductive stuff would come across my desk a lot. P.E.I. at that time did not have abortion access. How was that a thing? So I looked it up, and sure enough, there was nothing on the Island.   

I like to do really pragmatic and useful things, so I wasn’t going to petition the government to change its mind. I just set up MASS, because I had this amazing group of radical feminist and queer friends. I was like, “This is what we are doing. We’re going to offer rides [for women travelling from P.E.I. to Halifax for abortions].”

How did you know there was a need for transportation?

I totally didn’t. I was reading the stories and I thought, “How are people affording to get here? How are people figuring out babysitting? How are people getting time off work?” All of these intersectional things, which as a feminist have always been important to me, and so the one piece I could help with was the transportation.

How does this work relate to being a doula?

I’ve been a birth doula since 2006. Reproductive freedoms and sexual rights are just really, really important to me. So abortion was kind of a continuation of my work.

Being with people who are giving birth is sacred. But to think somebody would be [giving birth] who didn’t want to be — it was just heartbreaking. I couldn’t even wrap my head around it.

What part of the definition of “doula” applies in this case?

“Doula” means a servant. It’s a Greek word. It just means someone to be with you through the process. And it can be any process. There are death doulas. You are there as a support person. It’s unconditional positive regard, where it doesn’t matter to me who you are outside of this situation. It doesn’t matter what you’re here for or why you are seeking to have an abortion. None of that matters to me. My only goal as an abortion doula is to create a space for you to just be.




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Photo by Cathryn Atkinson

Grassroots environmentalist says climate change remains a ‘people problem’

by Sarah Shanley Hope

In this interview, Solutions Project Executive Editor Sarah Shanley Hope talks about community connection — and a clean-energy future

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2018

Courts tell residential school survivors they didn't go to a residential school

by Josiah Neufeld

During the 1960s and 1970s, more than 1,000 Indigenous children were sent to a United Church-run residence in Teulon, Man. Many were abused but have yet to be heard.

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Columns

April 2018

Humboldt: Brody Hinz's life taught us important lessons

by Deanna Robertson

Columns

April 2018

Christians need to take risks and ‘be the church’

by Shawn Ankenmann

Features

April 2018

4 natural alternatives to plastics

by Susan Nerberg

Can we phase out petrochemicals when it comes to making plastic? These researchers think so.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.