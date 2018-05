Timeline of abortion access in P.E.I.

First Canadian criminal law against abortion.The Criminal Code is amended to allow abortion in hospital if approved by a therapeutic abortion committee (TAC).Catholic and Protestant hospitals in Charlottetown amalgamate to form the Queen Elizabeth Hospital; membership votes against establishing a TAC at the new facility.The last abortion in P.E.I. is approved (until 2017).Summerside’s Prince County Hospital dissolves the Island’s only remaining TAC.The “ Morgentaler decision ” at the Supreme Court of Canadain January decriminalizes abortion. The P.E.I. legislative assembly passes Resolution 17, which says the Island“oppose(s) the performing of abortions.”P.E.I. begins paying for abortions for Islanders at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.University of PEI’s Colleen MacQuarrie begins a research project on abortion access.MacQuarrie organizes Canada’s first international conference on abortion in Charlottetown.P.E.I. allows women to self-refer to New Brunswick’s Moncton Hospital.In January, Abortion Access Now serves the P.E.I. government with notice of a lawsuit. Nearly 90 days later, the province announces it will not oppose the legal challenge.Abortion services return to P.E.I.