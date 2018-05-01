Timeline of abortion access in P.E.I.

1869 —
First Canadian criminal law against abortion.1969 —
The Criminal Code is amended to allow abortion in hospital if approved by a therapeutic abortion committee (TAC).1981 —
Catholic and Protestant hospitals in Charlottetown amalgamate to form the Queen Elizabeth Hospital; membership votes against establishing a TAC at the new facility.1982 —
The last abortion in P.E.I. is approved
(until 2017).1986 —
Summerside’s Prince County Hospital dissolves the Island’s only remaining TAC.1988 —
The “Morgentaler decision
” at the Supreme Court of Canada
in January decriminalizes abortion. The P.E.I. legislative assembly passes Resolution 17, which says the Island
“oppose(s) the performing of abortions.”1995 —
P.E.I. begins paying for abortions for Islanders at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.2010 —
University of PEI’s Colleen MacQuarrie begins a research project on abortion access. 2014 —
MacQuarrie organizes Canada’s first international conference on abortion in Charlottetown.2015 —
P.E.I. allows women to self-refer to New Brunswick’s Moncton Hospital.2016 —
In January, Abortion Access Now serves the P.E.I. government with notice of a lawsuit. Nearly 90 days later, the province announces it will not oppose the legal challenge.Jan. 31, 2017 —
Abortion services return to P.E.I.
Keep it free!
If you enjoy reading our online stories about ethical living, justice and faith, please make a donation to the Friends of The Observer Fund. Supporting our award-winning journalism will help you and others to continue to access ucobserver.org for free in the months to come.
Donate today