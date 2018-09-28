These inventions are tackling period poverty around the world

When musician Kiran Gandhi ran the 2015 London Marathon on the first day of her period without a tampon or a pad — “free bleeding,” as many referred to it — she started a global conversation. “A marathon in itself is a centuries old symbolic act,” she later wrote for the Independent. “Why not use it as a means to draw light to my sisters who don’t have access to tampons and, despite cramping and pain, hide it away like it doesn’t exist?”

Undeniably, the greatest barriers faced by menstruating people are found in the developing world. Many girls simply aren’t prepared for menstruation and don’t know how to manage their hygiene. Another issue is being able to afford menstrual hygiene products. Hundreds of millions of women and girls worldwide don’t have access to clean water to wash reusable menstrual supplies. And in some places, there’s misunderstanding around what menstruation is, which creates an environment of shame.

“What to us is just a simple fact of life every month is monumental for an adolescent girl in the developing world,” says Jenn Donville, senior gender-equality adviser at Plan International Canada. That hurdle means missed opportunities: 20 percent of girls in rural India, for example, leave school after they get their first period. One estimate suggests one in 10 African girls misses school during her period.

But growing awareness is fuelling innovative solutions. Donville points to an initiative in Uganda in which adolescents at a local youth club are making reusable pads. “They are making a bit of money off the work that they are doing, and, in that moment, they’re also fighting stigma,” she says.