UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Volkmar Bandermann (centre) and the Cross Canada Grandpas ended their journey in St. John's, N.L., in August. (Photo: Ryan Blair)

Grandpa cycles cross-country for reconciliation

The United Church senior raised about $4,000 for the church's Indigenous Healing Fund.

By Mike Milne

Justice

October 2018

When Volkmar Bandermann joined a few friends for a cross-country cycling fundraiser this past summer, he chose the United Church’s Indigenous Healing Fund as his cause. After 80 days and 7,500 kilometres on the road from Victoria to St. John’s, N.L., he added about $4,000 to the fund’s coffers.

Calling themselves the Cross Canada Grandpas, Bandermann, John Greven, Mike Tanner and Elio Zanella — and John Damoiseaux, who joined the entourage when they reached North Bay, Ont. — are all in their 70s. Bandermann, 78, a retired chef from Stratford, Ont., was the eldest. Other charities benefiting from the ride are a palliative care program in Sarnia, Ont., the ALS Society of Canada and a group delivering eco-friendly stoves to Guatemala.

Bandermann and his bicycle were blessed during a send-off from his home church, Avondale United. He also had a smudging ceremony from an Indigenous congregation member. On the way to British Columbia to start the trip, Bandermann stopped at St. Clair United in Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont., to visit the congregation’s minister, Brenda Mac Main, and a community monument dedicated to Indigenous children taken to residential schools.

“It’s reassuring to us that there are people outside our own communities who care and who are working with us,” says Mac Main. The Healing Fund, she adds, provides “resources to do the education that needs to be done, first with our own people and then those outside our community.”

Previously, Bandermann had done cycling holidays in Europe and Canada with Greven and their spouses, but the cross-Canada trek was a much bigger commitment. A truck and camping trailer accompanied the group, with a dedicated driver on two sections of the journey.

Bandermann had more than his share of aches and pains, but said he took the trip one day at a time. “Every day brings new experiences,” he says. “You really don’t think, ‘Gosh, so many more days to ride.’ You just prepare yourself for the next day.”

This story first appeared in The Observer's October 2018 edition with the title "United Church senior cycles cross-country for reconciliation."

New Canadians received a primer on the role of Indigenous peoples in the country at an event in Thunder Bay, Ont. in March. (Photo credit: Damien Gilbert)

Society

September 2018

Canadian newcomers finally learn the true history of Indigenous people

Innovative KAIROS events foster friendship and understanding between Indigenous people and new Canadians.

by Bonnie Scheidel

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Courtesy Aurora Coulthard

To those who said I'll only be respected as a minister because I'm pretty

by Aurora Coulthard

A young ministry student says Christians, both within and outside of the United Church, have discouraged her from following her call.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Should we apologize for the hurt surrounding the 1988 decision?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote on gay and lesbian ministers has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Mugoli Samba
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.