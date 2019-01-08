White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

Her story is about courage, bravery and commitment in the face of hatred, lies and revenge. For four years, from 2014 to 2018, Mayson Al Misri put on her white helmet and dove into the rubble to rescue her neighbours and save her city from the wholesale destruction Bashar Al Assad had called for. Then Assad made it personal, saying the leaders and the female White Helmets must die. In the dead of night on July 21, Al Misri was one of 422 who escaped Syria. This is her story.

“I was not afraid of dying. I was afraid of being caught and tortured,” she says matter-of-factly from the sparsely furnished living room in her Hamilton, Ont. apartment on a frosty November day. It had happened to others, and she knew the odds were against her. Mayson Al Misri, 43, had been a reporter, covering the lies the Syrian government was telling the people about the deadly attacks they had levelled against the innocent citizens in her home-town of Daraa. She was pressured by the government to blame the bad news on Al Qaeda and ISIS, who were also plaguing the city with their extremism, but Al Misri told the truth.

She joined the White Helmets after the regime had killed 10 members of her family, and learned how to use her wits to help her neighbourhood survive. She says, ‘You learn how to get from street to street by timing the bombings: the Syrian planes bomb a location, then they switch, and a Russian plane comes. The switch takes about 10 minutes — that’s when you make a run for it — one street to the next.”

There was no safe place for a female White Helmet who is being hunted by the regime. So when her colleagues Jihad and Farouq got in touch with her in early July and said, “Start moving,” she packed what she could in a backpack along with her husband Maan Al Aboud, 40, who is also a reporter but not a White Helmet. They began a perilous journey to what’s known among Syrians simply as “74” — a strip of land between Syria and Israel, and a supposedly demilitarized zone along the frontier that still contains about 40 Syrian villages. There were as many guns, rebels and fanatics as there were government forces between Daraa and this 500-square-kilometre stretch of no man’s land.

They were on the run for three weeks — sometimes without food and one full day without water. They lived under tarps and hid wherever they could. “We were scared all the time. The road wasn’t safe. It could be bombed, we could be seen and arrested. I knew to get to 74, we’d have to be very lucky.”