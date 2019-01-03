The inside story of Canada's dramatic rescue of the White Helmets out of Syria

July 21, Golan Heights: Here on this scrubby patch of land, the stage was set for a rescue that would add to the history of the storied Golan Heights. Occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War and tucked between two mountain ranges in the Valley of Tears, the Golan Heights is the de facto border between Israel and Syria. Here, neighbours who have become enemies watch each other from vantage points scattered about these hills in the Holy Land. But on this night, the border will open briefly.

The plan was to unlock the gate, receive the White Helmets, process them and get them onto buses bound for Jordan pronto. Representatives of the Jordanian government were there to observe the evacuation, as were UN officials. Mayday Rescue had sent two White Helmet members, Farouq Habib and Jihad Mahameed, each with a satellite phone so the partners could be in touch throughout the evacuation.

The anxiety level at the Mayday Rescue office in Amman, the Canadian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the foreign affairs office in Ottawa was palpable. So many things could go wrong. The regime’s military could catch wind of the top-secret rescue, charge the border and attack. Assad could call for an airstrike. Syrian citizens living nearby could also seize the opportunity to cross through the border when it opened, prompting a military response from the Israelis.

“Any single one of those things would have meant we had to stop the operation,” says Wettlaufer. “This was our only shot. We had one last day to make it happen. We were incredibly worried, incredibly stressed.” The worst part was knowing that “something bad could happen to the White Helmets in the course of the evacuation.”

The IDF’s Major Efi Ribner says, “We take our security very seriously; there are many different terrorist organizations on the other side who are not particularly fond of the state of Israel, who could take advantage of the situation to attack us or the Syrians who are trying to come across.”

The IDF had co-ordinated the time and place where the White Helmets would come across the border with the Canadian Embassy and the Mayday Rescue team. Just before sundown, the IDF deployed in full battle gear, with camouflage branches draped on helmets and machine guns shouldered. They set up a table where each evacuee would be identified. When the sky was fully dark, the order was given to open the gate. As it cranked slowly to a position that exposed the Syrian hills, everyone stared into the night. For a minute, it was like there was a hush over the land. Then Ribner called the White Helmets to come forward as families, one group at a time. If some were on their own, they were told to approach as individuals. The control was tight.

Except for gunfire in the distance — likely the sound of ISIS grabbing territory — the night was eerily quiet. The White Helmets moved toward the gate. “I saw frightened, nervous people who approached the Israeli-Syrian border carefully, not really knowing where to go or how to conduct themselves,” remembers Major Ribner. “We had people who speak Arabic waiting for them to give them a sense that it’s safe and that they can approach.”

Habib and Mahameed were the first familiar faces the White Helmets saw. “When the first family crossed, it was an exceptional moment,” Habib recalls. “I had mixed feelings — sadness because this family was forced to leave the homeland but happy because we rescued them. They had a baby — a two- or three-year-old. I hugged the baby. It made me think of my own son, a one-year-old. I felt that all those children out there waiting with their parents were like my son. The mother was crying, so was the father. Then all three of us were crying. I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The families were in miserable condition: some sick, some barefoot, many without enough clothes for this unusually cold night. One mother asked if Habib could get baby milk for her child. A man begged Habib to negotiate safe passage for his wife and children, left behind. There was also a newborn baby, delivered only two days earlier while the family walked to the Golan Heights.

The rescued families rushed to Mahameed, embraced him, asking questions, seeking answers. He hugged them back but discouraged them from lingering. “I kept checking names off my list and moved them along quickly. I was afraid something could go wrong. I just wanted them safely on the bus.”

Weeks later, Ribner was asked to share the story behind a photo of himself holding one of the White Helmets’ swaddled infants. “The baby’s mother had left her ID at the checkpoint. She put the baby on the registration table and rushed back to retrieve her documents. The baby was crying, so I carried the child with me until the mother came back.”

The IDF had doctors, medics and ambulances standing by in case anyone needed medical attention. But no one asked for help. As each family cleared security, they were moved to buses where blankets, food, baby formula and water awaited them. When all 10 buses were filled, they left in a convoy for the Jordanian border.

In Amman, the Mayday Rescue office was crowded with envoys, ambassadors, aid workers and UN refugee staff, all of them working the phones, checking WhatsApp, maintaining close contact with their offices and waiting for news from Habib and Mahameed. The room was a cloud of cigarette smoke, reeking of strong coffee and stuffed with anxiety. “At that point, I can tell you everyone was just incredibly nervous, not sure whether or not it would actually happen,” says Wettlaufer.

Shortly after 9 p.m. — half an hour later than anticipated — the call came from Habib. The White Helmets had started to cross.

“As the night progressed and people were getting across the border and one by one they were getting on buses, it became clear — this just might work,” says Wettlaufer. “But until we found out that the last person was safe, I didn’t relax for a second. No one in that operation centre could breathe easily until we knew they had made it.”

Nadera Al-Sukkar of Mayday Rescue felt the pressure keenly. “We lost touch with Farouq and Jihad at some points, so the stress escalated. We also lost contact with the [White Helmets]. Morale was collapsing. All of us were worried that it’s not going to happen, that it’s too complicated, too difficult.”

At the Canadian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Anthony Hinton and his colleagues were receiving updates from the IDF. Some of the Syrians, such as children born after the civil war began, lacked documentation. Others had lost passports in the fracas of war. But each case was worked out, and no one was turned away.

However, out of the estimated 800 White Helmets and family members who were expected to escape, only slightly more than half made it to the Golan Heights — many couldn’t get past the different checkpoints across Syria and went into hiding. “We were hoping to save many more, but it was a war zone situation,” says Hinton, “a dynamic unfolding situation literally as the Syrian regime was working to retake the territory.”

It was 5 a.m. when the last buses crossed into Jordan.