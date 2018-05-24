UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Ousama Alkhatib (left) helped launch the 3-month program.

Syrian refugee finds beautiful way to help those he ‘left behind’

Soon after moving to Canada, Ousama Alkhatib helped launch an arts program for Syrian newcomers in Toronto that also gives back to refugees still in camps.

By Mugoli Samba

Society

May 2018

One thing had been on Ousama Alkhatib’s mind since he first got to Canada - helping those he had “left behind”.

Alkhatib is a Syrian refugee who moved to Toronto under the sponsorship of Fairlawn United in July 2016. This past winter, he created an arts program for Syrian newcomers, and helped organize an art show that collected nearly $1,500 for Syrian Eyes.

The not-for-profit organization runs a children’s art program at a refugee camp in Al-Fares, Lebanon, where Alkhatib volunteered.

“When I arrived in Canada, I wasn’t the type of person who considers themselves lucky, and leaves (their) people behind for nothing,” says Alkhatib. “It’s not about us being lucky here, it’s about us doing something for the people there. I decided to do something here”.

Fairlawn United put Alkhatib in touch with Donna Tranquada, a volunteer from ArtHeart - a community art centre in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood. Tranquada says she had been thinking of a similar program, and contacted Fairlawn to see if they knew someone she could speak to.

“The people at Fairlawn said ‘Oh talk to Ousama! Ousama has been dreaming about this kind of project ever since he arrived in Canada!’ So, of course I had to meet Ousama,” says Tranquada. “We hit it off, and started putting our heads together”.

Donna Tranquada (right) works on a piece with a participant.

The program was launched this January thanks to ArtHeart offering their space free of charge, and a donation from Fairlawn United to help pay for art supplies. About 15 participants, all Syrian and Palestinian-Syrian refugees, attended weekly workshops at ArtHeart until March, where they received art classes offered by volunteers, and created everything from collages to large paintings.

“This program had no strict rules. It was freestyle art. Whatever you want to paint, whatever you want to use, just go and use it,” says Alkhatib. “That was my hope for the project. To have people feel free, and express themselves the way they want. I totally believe in art therapy. Painting and singing, music are huge tools for healing people.”

Alkhatib had witnessed the healing power of art first-hand. While volunteering with Syrian Eyes in Lebanon, he says he saw children’s paintings change over time – from bombs, tanks and people dying, to houses, butterflies and rainbows.

“It helped heal them from the trauma that they had. They started to expand their dreams from drawing repeatedly. Started drawing children (who are) doing normal things,” he says.

Art from the 'Our Art, Our Stories' exhibition.
Art from the 'Our Art, Our Stories' exhibition.

Participants at Alkhatib’s workshop in Toronto sold some of their pieces at Our Art, Our Stories – an exhibition held in April 2018 to celebrate the end of the program. Alkhatib also managed to coordinate the sale of children’s artwork he received from Syrian Eyes.

Over 150 people filled the show’s venue, and collectively amassed nearly $1,500. All proceeds were sent to the organization.

“Some of the participants had done art back in Syria, and have had to give it up because of the war, and then having to flee. This was an opportunity to integrate them into an arts community,” says Tranquada.

“Others had never done art before, but this was a chance to try something new, meet some new people, and do something different rather than just schooling or work”.

Tranquada and Alkhatib hope the project will be ongoing, and that it can start up again in the fall. Our Art, Our Stories will be showcased in Toronto this summer.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Courtesy of Pixabay

Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s

by Angela Mombourquette

After a lifetime devoted to Catholicism, a Nova Scotia teacher is settling in with the United Church of Canada. Here, she explains why.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

This parent found no support for her autistic daughter — and decided to change that

by Kieran Delamont

Suzanne Allen talks about raising a daughter on the autism spectrum and bringing all autistic girls together

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Interviews

May 2018

Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s

by Angela Mombourquette

After a lifetime devoted to Catholicism, a Nova Scotia teacher is settling in with the United Church of Canada. Here, she explains why.

Ethics

May 2018

Pregnant in the pulpit

by Trisha Elliott

Ministers who take a maternity leave still face discrimination in their own congregations

Interviews

May 2018

The two words Rev. Cheri DiNovo wants to hear from the United Church

by Alex Mlynek

The Toronto minister talks about her disappointment over the church’s silence when she officiated the country’s first legalized same-sex marriage 17 years ago – and why she wants an apology.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.