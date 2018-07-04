Babies Behind Bars

“It was horrible,” says Bailey of her time in the provincial detention centre, which is run by Ontario’s Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services. At more than six months pregnant, she remembers sharing a small dorm room with around 10 other women. She spent her days sleeping on a bunk bed and worrying about what would happen to her and her baby. “Nobody cares that you’re pregnant. The last meal I got there was at 4:15 p.m. ... I needed to be eating more. It wasn’t easy, that’s for sure.”



She knew if she didn’t get out of there soon, it would get much rougher. Unlike a federal penitentiary, which houses offenders who are serving a long sentence, detention centres are holding cells for those awaiting trial or serving sentences of less than two years. They generally have little programming for inmates compared to federal penitentiaries.



Women who go into labour while in provincial jails are treated like any other prisoner needing to go to the hospital. The priority is security of the public and the inmate. Depending on the risk, inmates can be restrained while under medical care. As someone who had not yet been sentenced, Bailey feared she would be considered high risk and cuffed or shackled to the bed while in labour. Once the baby was born, social services could take him or her away to a nearby foster home.

Bailey asked her mother to post bail but, difficult as it was, Sue refused. “I had always been there for her,” says Sue. “I told Melissa many years ago, ‘You ever end up in jail living this crazy life, I’m not bailing you out.’ Because I have bailed her out of so many other things. . . . Sticking to that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”



But there was a silver lining to Bailey’s time in provincial jail. That’s where she heard from a social worker about the mother-child program. So Bailey pleaded out. Rather than continue in detention waiting for court dates and a trial, she accepted a deal, taking full responsibility for trafficking (though she says she was working with others). This both shortened her sentence and got her to a federal penitentiary faster, where she could access the program. “I didn’t want to have a baby [in the detention centre],” she says. “It would have just been a nightmare.”

The mother-child program was born of a federal task force that investigated women’s corrections in 1989. A team of researchers surveyed federally sentenced women in the country and noted several barriers between them and their families, who are an important source of support, especially after release. “There is nothing harder than facing kids who don’t know you,” one inmate told the researchers. “Doing time is easy compared to that.”

Back then, the only federal penitentiary for women was in Kingston, Ont., so kids staying with relatives would often live too far away for regular visits. If they were taken into nearby foster care, access to mom depended on whether their caregivers could or would arrange visits or communication — a situation that was very stressful for both mother and child. The Saskatchewan NDP Status of Women critic at the time, Louise Simard, called the separation “a human tragedy” that “punishes both the child and the mother.”

Studies have shown that children of incarcerated parents are at increased risk of depression, shame, isolation, confusion, abandonment and anger. As they get older, these kids may also engage in substance use, become aggressive or seek out “pseudo-families” by turning to older delinquent peers or gangs.



To help ease the separation, the task force’s final report, Creating Choices, put forth a set of recommendations, such as adding regional facilities so moms could be closer to their families, making visits logistically easier. The report also suggested better access to education and counselling services and offering a residency program so pregnant mothers can have their babies live with them in prison.



“The most important aspect of this program is the opportunity for mothers and children to live together based on the rights and needs of the children, mothers and significant others in each individual case,” concluded the task force, laying the groundwork for the mother-child program, which launched in 1997.



Not surprisingly, this idea of raising children in prison took some getting used to. When the program first crossed Rodney Miller’s desk, he worked for the Children’s Aid Society, and part of his job was to oversee community partnerships like the mother-child program. His initial thought was, “I don’t think so. To have a child in a prison environment? How does that work? How do we ensure the child’s safety?”





But Miller, who is now the chief social worker at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, has warmed to the program. A big selling point was the strict criteria an incarcerated mother has to meet to ensure the child’s safety. She must not be serving time for a violent offence, for example, and cannot have been cited for abusing or neglecting children. She must also be housed in a minimum- or medium-security unit, which means she is either a lower-risk offender or has spent time in a maximum-security facility and earned her way out with good behaviour.

Since the program’s inception 30 years ago, only 75 incarcerated women have had their children reside with them in prison. For moms who don’t make the cut, program staff will try to find other ways to keep them connected with their kids, such as by pumping and storing breast milk, which is then transported to their babies.



“Providing that bonding, that attachment for that child and the opportunity to be with their mother, or to have regular visits and a relationship with [their] mother — especially if the plan is that mom will get out and parent again . . . is important,” explains Miller.



