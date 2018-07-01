Instead of retirement, these two nurses are battling Vancouver's opioid crisis





The nurses’ first stop of the day is the Walton Hotel SRO building on East Hastings Street to visit Rick, 54, a former Ontarian. Following back surgery to relieve sciatica pain, he was given the narcotic painkiller oxycodone, sold under the trade name Percocet. It was bewitching. “I fell in love with Percocet,” the former restaurant worker says.



The addiction drove Rick into the arms of heroin once the prescription ran out, and he eventually found that he needed a fix simply to feel normal. “People would say, ‘Oh, it’s sunny outside.’ Only if you take the drug can you see the sunshine, too.” Sixteen years ago, he came to Vancouver. “People move here because of the overwhelming supply of drugs,” says Rick, whose dealer is a convenient one-and-a-half blocks from the Walton. With fentanyl in the heroin pipeline, Rick knows he is playing Russian roulette with his life every time he shoots up. So far, he’s been lucky.

What he hasn’t managed to avoid is venous sclerosis, a loss of vein function that can lead to skin infections and abscesses. Years of IV drug use caused venous sclerosis to develop in Rick’s limbs, especially his legs, resulting in chronic ulcers. It is these wounds that Brennan and Giles are treating today — something they’ve done three times a week for more than a year.



Dressed in jeans and a hoodie, with thick black-frame glasses and closely shorn, brown hair, Rick ambles down the brightly lit hallway to where the nurses are preparing to change his bandages. The room serves as both a nursing station and a “safe-consumption” site — one of several places in the Downtown Eastside that monitor people during and after drug injection to prevent overdose deaths. The sites are part of a complex harm-reduction strategy that is continually being finessed as the opioid crisis continues its deadly swathe.



Giles, her delicate, red curls pulled into a ponytail, and Brennan, grey-haired, with large, expressive eyes, spend about 20 minutes with each patient. They must be quick and efficient to complete a schedule of visits that can run as high as eight to 10 people a day.

Rick knows the drill: he plunks himself in a plastic chair and rolls up the legs of his jeans. Brennan snaps on a pair of blue medical gloves and unwraps the ankle-to-knee bandages. Beneath the dressings, ulcers cover the front of Rick’s legs, extending laterally to the calf muscle. Brennan is happy, pointing out the healthy pink flesh around the perimeter, indicating healing. These ulcers have become significantly smaller since the nurses began treatment. Before, Rick says, he would be mortified to get on a bus, his jeans stuck to his legs with pus. “People would be looking around, and you could tell they were thinking, ‘What’s that smell?’”

WARNING: The following photo is graphic and may be upsetting to some readers.



