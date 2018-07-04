UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Credit: Pixabay.com)

Best self-care tips for caregivers

Counsellors, teachers and ministers share what it looks like for them.

By Kate Spencer

Society

July 2018

“It’s absolutely false economy not to invest in self-care.” So says Irene Champagne, a clinical counsellor and family therapist in northern British Columbia. Like many caregivers, Champagne feels called to respond to the needs of others. But helping those who are hurting can also drain our spiritual and emotional reserves. If we constantly put others ahead of ourselves, we could wind up in a spiritual deficit, stressed out and exhausted — that “false economy” Champagne refers to.

Stress is a natural response to danger. It elevates our heart rate, boosts blood pressure and activates our “fight or flight” instinct. While stress can be useful, chronic stress can lead to health problems, from headaches to heart disease. Twenty-seven percent of Canadian workers report experiencing high stress on a daily basis, and a quarter say they’ve left jobs because of unbearable work-related stress.

Self-care, on the other hand, means intentionally taking time to care for our mental, spiritual and physical health. It’s making sure we’re staying hydrated, getting outside regularly and keeping in touch with friends. Or doing whatever other activities help us decompress, rest and recharge. What does self-care look like for those who care for others? How do the counsellor, the teacher and the minister look out for themselves? We spoke with a few caregivers to find out.


(Credit: Kaboompics/Pexels.com)

Jackie McMillan of Kitchener, Ont., is an autism educator and founder of Thrive With Autism, an educational hub that provides teachers, parents and children with information and support around autism. McMillan, who herself has autism, also studies the effects of physical inflammation on the condition.

“Top of the list are nourishments and sleep. I do what I call ‘hyper-nourishment.’ I choose foods that are nutrient-dense, prepare them in ways that make those nutrients as available to my body as possible and try to be regular about my meals. Sleep! When you have autism, you’re very likely to have a disrupted sleep cycle. Given that reality, it can be really important to adopt good sleep hygiene, sleep routines and develop your capacity for meditation and trauma relief.”

(Credit: Max Nikhil Thimmayya/Pexels.com)

Irene Champagne is a clinical counsellor and family therapist. She has partnered with the United Church as a mobile counsellor in northern British Columbia, working with communities and individuals affected by the residential school system.

“I have a daily mindfulness practice of three parts: a physical aspect, a deep meditation process and a prayer process. I do tai chi and yoga, run long-distance and kayak solo. I practise self-compassion, where I hold my own heart and comfort myself for things I might be hurting over. On a particularly bad day, I watch YouTube videos of baby sloths. There’s nothing like a vulnerable baby animal to put a smile on your face.”

(Credit: Oziel Gómez/Pexels.com)

Chris Gilmour is a professional outdoor educator, wilderness guide and emergency management planner in the Muskoka area of Ontario. He is the founder of the Changing World Project, which offers educational resources to help people prepare for and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“I’ve trained my mind to give very little attention to things that I cannot do anything about and to focus very intentionally on things I can change and do. Getting into nature and out of my head are huge for me. If I tune into my senses, feel the wind, smell it, listen to the birds sing, I become part of the story of what’s happening in the forest — it pulls me out of my stress and into a calm place. I mess up all the time, but I spend almost no time dwelling there. Be gentle on yourself when you fall and get back up. Keep taking those little steps and things will grow.”

(Credit: Oleksandr Pidvalnyi/Pexels.com)

Laura David Foster is an art therapist in Edmonton. Art therapy, which combines visual arts with psychotherapy, allows Foster’s clients to express thoughts and feelings that are often difficult to articulate, such as grief, anxiety and other psychological issues. “I teach a simple breathing exercise with imagery: smelling a flower as you breathe in and blowing out a candle as you breathe out. This helps you breathe in a more focused way. I like to create art and immerse myself in it with no particular idea of what the outcome should be. Practices such as prayer, contemplation and meditation can be integrated with art, [as] art lends itself well to spirituality.”

(Credit: John-Mark Smith/Pexels.com)


Rev. Karen Bridges is the minister of congregation and community development for Robertson-Wesley United in Edmonton. She co-founded the Spiritual Arts Collective at Robertson-Wesley, which combines spirituality with creative expression.

“I engage in a scripture reflection every Tuesday with anyone who wants to come to church. I find that refocuses me on my calling. It’s a way that I am able to engage consistently in a prayerful practice because I’m expected to be there. I find with self-care it’s helpful to be accountable to someone else. I also do kick-boxing. It allows me to release some of the anger, some of the frustration. When you’re sitting and listening to people, their emotions can be placed on you, and if you don’t release them I think you can become very disheartened. Physically kicking things has been very helpful for me.”

Kent MacLaren is a trade adviser in Toronto and a board member at Alderwood United. He and his wife have been her parents’ caregivers for over 10 years. “My daily practice is basically prayer and scripture. Scripture, for me, means two separate and distinct things. The study of the Word, namely Bible study, and the reading of the Word, meaning daily reading and meditation. I do that every single day. It keeps me grounded. It makes me realize I am not alone. The next weapon that God gave me to cope was prayer. Prayer is a conversation with the living God. Through prayer, I’ve developed a fellowship with God, a relationship. These are the things I have used to cope with the situation presented to us, and the church has helped immensely.”

(Credit: Helena Lopes/Pexels.com)

Susan Cooper is the contemplative ministry lead and spiritual director at Hillhurst United in Calgary.

“We are built for and must develop our capacity to love. That’s the fundamental assumption of both the contemplative life and any contemplative practice. We’re not here to fix the world; we’re here to love it. One of the most powerful practices that I’ve ever learned is the practice of letting go. I use it during spiritual direction sessions, and I also use it after. I use it at the end of the day. For me, in a creative role, I also need to withdraw, to be a little bit of a hermit. I need solitude to regenerate, to renew. Some people really love reading the Bible, but lots of others just can’t crack that nut. I think that anything read meditatively carries some spirit. You read it slowly; you let it open you; you stay with it. And every time you do, it touches something deeper in you.”


Interviews have been edited and condensed.

This piece first appeared in the July/August issue under the headline “Self-care for caregivers.”


Editor/Publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Observations

July 2018

Observations: The rewards of letting go

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the upcoming changes for The United Church of Canada, the magazine and in her own life.

by Jocelyn Bell

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Faith

The author is baptized at Central United in Calgary. (Photo courtesy of Al Coe)

Why I got baptized in a United Church at the age of 42

by Jacqueline Mercer-Livesey

"I told myself that I didn’t need to go to church to believe in God. I found peace and the Holy Spirit in the things that surrounded me. But still, there was a nagging sense of something missing."

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/Publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Observations: The rewards of letting go

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the upcoming changes for The United Church of Canada, the magazine and in her own life.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Columns

June 2018

The moment the Pope asked me to pray for him

by Miriam Spies

A United Church minister on the impact of a simple gesture from a powerful man.

Society

July 2018

Best self-care tips for caregivers

by Kate Spencer

Counsellors, teachers and ministers share what it looks like for them.

Faith

July 2018

Meet your 2018 moderator nominees

by Mike Milne

Later this month, General Council commissioners will choose the United Church’s next moderator. As of press time, 10 leadership hopefuls had been announced. We asked each of them to sum up their pitch in a tweet.

Faith

July 2018

A fond farewell to presbyteries

by Steven Chambers

They will likely be eliminated this year as the United Church restructures. Steven Chambers celebrates the end of an era.

Society

July 2018

Instead of retirement, these two nurses are battling Vancouver's opioid crisis

by Roberta Staley

At age 71 and 65 respectively, Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles embrace their unconventional work in the Downtown Eastside.

Columns

June 2018

I hate you, Canada, for teaching people to treat me like this under your name

by Zach Running Coyote

A Cree actor says he blames our country for the racist comments recently directed at him in a McDonald's restaurant.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.