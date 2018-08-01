UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Credit: Toronto Overdose Prevention Society/GoFundMe)

Why harm reduction can help end the drug crisis once and for all

'I’d like to see it be part of the education system so that the stigma can be lifted about people accessing these drugs,' says one youth councillor.

By Kat Armstrong

Society

August 2018

In 2001, Portugal decriminalized drugs and the country saw a dramatic drop in the prevalence of societal ills like petty theft, drug trafficking and public intoxication that come along with the illicit drug trade. Along with this legal shift, the country upped funding for harm-reduction work with those addicted to drugs, including clean needle exchanges, better access to counselling and other services to support those looking to overcome addiction.

As a result, the country has seen drug use levels below European averages, a massive decline in drug use in youth aged 15-24, a drop in criminal activities associated with drug use and injection, and a decline in new HIV cases among drug users. While many look at Portugal’s move as radical, slowly, more countries are pushing for harm reduction and decriminalization as a way to fight the ills associated with drug use, including Canada.

Although many may associate safe injection or harm reduction with enabling drug use, harm reduction has been proven to help people get clean, and the positive effects snowball from there. It has been shown to benefit people who use drugs, their families and the wider community. As a practice, it refers to policies, programs and practices that target the adverse health, social, and economic outcomes of the use of legal and illegal psychoactive drugs without necessarily lowering consumption.

“When you go to a site and get your clean needles or naloxone kits (the anti-overdose drug widely available in Canada), you can also get information of where you can get support and treatment to get rehab,” says Toronto-based social worker Brittney Parkes. Parkes works as a youth councillor in Toronto, counselling teens and young adults on harm-reduction methods, including condom use and accessing safe-injection sites, and has volunteered in the city’s landmark (and somewhat contentious) injection site, Moss Park.

“You can literally be injecting right beside someone else and be talking about going to rehab together. Instead of doing it by yourself, you’re around other people that want to support you. Creating these spaces has more of a positive impact than just decreasing harm,” she says.

And statistics back up Parkes’ statement. According to CATIE, the Canadian source for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis information and prevention, people who inject drugs are 59 times more likely to get HIV in Canada — 13 percent of new infections are acquired annually through injecting drugs with dirty needles. Health-care costs for those living with HIV were estimated in a 2011 report to top $250,000 in a lifetime. According to the Harm Reduction Coalition, sterile syringes often cost less than a dollar.

Nurses Evanna Brennan (left) and Susan Giles are fighting Vancouver's opioid crisis. (Photo: Tallulah)

Society

July 2018

Instead of retirement, these two nurses are battling Vancouver's opioid crisis

At age 71 and 65 respectively, Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles embrace their unconventional work in the Downtown Eastside.

by Roberta Staley

And beyond the dollars and cents of health care, giving people access to safe spaces free from judgment can also help decrease policing costs, lower the prevalence of sex trafficking and get more people back into the workforce, says the Canadian Harm Reduction Network. But, as Parkes points out, it’s important for all Canadians to drop the intersecting stigma around drug use, mental health and harm reduction.

“We need to start educating people on what harm reduction is,” Parkes says. “I’d like to see it be part of the education system so that the stigma can be lifted about people accessing these drugs. It’s not about, ‘there’s a reason why people do drugs.’ It’s more than just getting high. It’s an emotional thing. Some of the reasons people access drugs is a psychological thing. And if we lift that stigma, more people would know where to get these [naloxone] kits.”

Although it’s up to politicians to change laws and invest in harm-reduction work, it is also important that the public asks their representatives for bigger investments in harm reduction, mental-health support and the decriminalization of drugs. And for Parkes, that starts with a general shift in perception. “Harm reduction doesn’t force people to do drugs,” she says. “And if we got people to understand that, [harm reduction] would become more successful.”


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/Publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Observations: The rewards of letting go

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the upcoming changes for The United Church of Canada, the magazine and in her own life.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Two nurses tackle Vancouver's opioid crisis

Richard Moore is a resident of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. In this poignant interview, he explains the important work of nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles.

Promotional Image

Columns

August 2018

Why Canada’s first-ever minister for seniors is long overdue

by Julie Lalonde

A gerontologist says she hopes that a ministry dedicated to elder issues will mean that seniors finally have a voice in policy making.

Columns

August 2018

Hey, United Church — we could have talked about my disability

by Colin Phillips

A moderator nominee says the majority of commissioners at General Council weren't comfortable enough to truly engage him.

Interviews

August 2018

'Photography was the way that I could share different Indigenous realities'

by Emma Prestwich

Award-winning photographer Nadya Kwandibens wants to change the perception of Indigenous people through her work.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.