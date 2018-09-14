UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Credit: The Opioid Chapters.

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

By Mugoli Samba

Society

September 2018
Many of us have heard tragic stories about Canada’s ongoing opioid crisis, but a new multimedia project hopes to add some nuance to the story. The Opioid Chapters is an 11-part series that features first-person accounts of current and former users of the drugs, those close to them and the professionals who support them in their journeys.

The project, which is a mixture of video and text, is a collaboration between the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network and the website Healthy Debate.

Opioid use is more common than many Canadians might think. In Ontario alone, one in nine people have or will have been prescribed one in their lifetime, according to the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network

In 2017, at least three people died every day from an opioid overdose across the country.

But while the data, deaths and ensuing media coverage have raised public awareness about opioids, one expert believes most people don’t understand the full story.

“There are a whole spectrum of people where opioids have touched their lives both in a positive and negative way,” says Dr. Seema Marwaha, a doctor and journalist who worked on the project. “What we want is for the general public to see themselves in some of these stories, and let them realize that the people that have been affected by opioids could be any one of us.”

The small production team spent two months meeting subjects in their homes and offices across Ontario.

Each story is unique. In one of them, we meet Henry, a community services worker and former opioid user who thinks questions about drug use start at the wrong place.

People sometimes forget to ask whether a person may have childhood trauma or experiences that may have influenced their drug use, Henry says in a video interview.

“Everybody thinks it's all about opioids—it's not.” he says. “It's about your lifestyle. It's about when you were a baby. My crisis started when I was four months old.” His parents gave him drugs and alcohol as an infant.

For Dan, a former paramedic, things were quite different. He injured his back on the job and started using prescription opioids to deal with his pain. But his new practitioner has been weary of prescribing the drugs “because of this whole political thing about the opioid crisis,” he says, despite the fact that they are the only thing he says has helped him.

“I have a problem with how the government and the powers that be are looking at things. They talk about the opioid crisis,” he says. “But a lot of people are not taking opioids for the right reasons. People like me are taking them for pain control, and in my opinion, for the right reasons. It’s the addiction problem, not the opioid problem.”

People like me are taking them for pain control, and in my opinion, for the right reasons. It’s the addiction problem, not the opioid problem.

Marwaha says the Opioid Chapters team hopes “people will look at this content and hopefully either relate to it, learn something from it or ideally both.” She says stories help bridge a knowledge gap that exists among professionals and the general public alike.

“I don’t know if we got it 100-percent right, but this project is a first step in the right direction.” 

You can read and watch more of these stories on The Opioid Chapters website. 


Nurses Evanna Brennan (left) and Susan Giles are fighting Vancouver's opioid crisis. (Photo: Tallulah)

Society

July 2018

Instead of retirement, these two nurses are battling Vancouver's opioid crisis

At age 71 and 65 respectively, Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles embrace their unconventional work in the Downtown Eastside.

by Roberta Staley

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Should we apologize for the hurt surrounding the 1988 decision?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote on gay and lesbian ministers has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

August 2018

New Edmonton camp allows transgender kids to just be themselves

by Alison Brooks-Starks

Camp Dragonfly is a break from public life from trans children, says the organizer, where their 'existence is constantly under question.'

Columns

August 2018

Trinity Western’s community covenant move has to be followed by meaningful change

by Jenna Tenn-Yuk

A queer Christian shares what she wants to see happen after the school made its controversial pledge optional for students.

Columns

August 2018

Hey, United Church — we could have talked about my disability

by Colin Phillips

A moderator nominee says the majority of commissioners at General Council weren't comfortable enough to truly engage him.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.