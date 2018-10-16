Two Canadian teens are battling suicide with messages of hope

Some bridges have signs with suicide prevention helplines, but soon three in southern Ontario will have hopeful, sweet messages tacked to them instead — phrases like "tomorrow needs you" and "You’re worth more than you think."

Two high schoolers are behind the effort to add some positivity to their town and surrounding communities and encourage mental-health awareness.

Olivia Miller and Gretta Dotzert, who are both in Grade 12 at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School in New Hamburg, Ont., were inspired to post the messages after they read a story about a teenage girl who did something similar in the U.K.

"She was our age and that was a big factor in it, and that it was something that we could totally accomplish ourselves," said Miller.

"We live in a pretty small town, so we figured that was something that the people in our community would gravitate towards and show up for."

They plan to post the laminated messages in three spots — Hartman Bridge in New Hamburg, Freeport Bridge in Kitchener and Waterloo Park Bridge in Waterloo — this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.