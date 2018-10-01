4 Canadians with disabilities on the challenges they've faced in the workforce

Alexander Saab, barista and business partner

“Dishpan hands,” says Alexander Saab, holding out his palms. That’s one of the reasons he didn’t enjoy working as a dishwasher.

The 35-year-old Torontonian has trisomy 18, or Edwards Syndrome, a genetic condition that leads to intellectual disabilities. For many years, dishwashing was the only work Saab could get. He started his first gig at a cafeteria when he was about 18. “It was boring, but I got out at three o’clock, so that was pretty good,” he recalls.

After finishing high school, he went to Humber College in Toronto for the Community Integration through Co-operative Education program, which is designed for people with developmental disabilities. For two years, he took courses in subjects like police and paramedic studies and discovered he was good at working with people. The college’s career centre helped him get a job: dishwashing at a fast-food franchise. He’d hoped for more.

Saab received government disability benefits (and still does), but it wasn’t enough to support himself. “I wanted to move out,” he says. “Living on your own is supposed to be like being more independent, doing things yourself, whatever you can.” By this time, his younger brother and sister had already left the family home. He, too, wanted his own place — and his own cat.

So he washed dishes, careful to not make more than about $300 a month, which would cause his benefits to be clawed back. Bored, and with dishpan hands, he asked if he could serve customers. His employer refused, saying he didn’t have the math skills.

Saab can operate technology — today he’s a whiz on his smartphone and tablet — and he knew that a cash register could help with making change. “I was a bit upset,” he recalls. “I knew I could do more.

In 2010, his mother died in a drowning accident, leaving Saab to live alone with his father. Once he dealt with his initial grief, he was more determined than ever to get out on his own.

Luckily, in 2012, his brother heard about a social enterprise called Common Ground Co-operative, which creates employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Saab got training as a barista and learned to operate a cash register. After apprenticing, he got voted in as an actual partner who gets to make decisions regarding the business. He began working at Coffee Shed, a busy kiosk near Queen’s Park that serves snacks and drinks and does catering, too. A job coach is often on hand to support everyone, and scheduling and administrative staff make sure no one makes so much that their benefits are reduced.

In 2014, Saab moved into his own apartment, an affordable housing unit near the Toronto waterfront. He also got a cat: a Russian blue named Logan.

Saab’s calendar is full these days. He slots wake-up reminders so he’s at work by 7 a.m. some days to open the kiosk by himself. Every Friday, he and his job coach organize the dairy order, and then Saab calls it in. There are workplace social events he always attends (he’s developed a taste for craft beer, particularly porters), and his colleagues are now his friends. While he once lived at home, dependent on his parents, he now does grocery shopping for his elderly dad and buys him a lottery ticket every Wednesday.

In the future, Saab would consider working in a different coffee shop. He loves the routine of work, the social aspects, the responsibilities and the complexity of making hot drinks. “I’ll stay doing coffee. I like it.”