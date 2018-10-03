UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Activist Jim Derksen says that people with disabilities pay a high price for drivers' quicker passage through Portage and Main. (Photo: Ben Waldman)

Country's most iconic intersection is still inaccessible to people with disabilities

One disability activist says Winnipeg has a chance to show it values his rights by opening Portage and Main.

By Ben Waldman

Society

October 2018

When Winnipeg barred pedestrians from using its most well-known intersection, Portage Avenue and Main Street, nearly 40 years ago, Jim Derksen understood right away that his rights had been violated.

“Before the intersection closed, I considered myself on equal footing with people. I could cross where they crossed, and get there at the same time anyone else could,” said Derksen, 71, a pioneer of the disability rights movement who’s used a wheelchair since he was six.

In 1979, the city funnelled pedestrians into an underground concourse and put up concrete barriers where crosswalks had once been, establishing the intersection as a place for cars, not people. 

It was closed as part of a deal with developers to create the concourse to connect below-ground malls.

“It was certainly not giving any equal consideration to our needs to move around,” said Derksen of the move. “It was a concession to the cars many of us couldn’t drive, and the busses many of us were unable to use yet.”

That winter, he and other wheelchair users were hoisted over the barricades for a pair of demonstrations, marching around the intersection alongside advocates.

City officials assured the concourse would be accessible and easy to navigate. Derksen had doubts that would soon be confirmed.

Portage Avenue and Main Street. (Photo: Ben Waldman)

As a government employee involved with the province's disability issues office, which was downtown, he regularly needed to cross Portage and Main for meetings with policymakers and representatives from disability advocacy groups. He often spent 15 minutes going through the concourse before arriving at an out-of-service elevator, then backtracking to the surface to cross at another point. He was often late; the barriers literally slowed his advocacy down.

Things haven’t gotten much better since, said Nate Sawatzky, another wheelchair user who is frequently downtown. “I actively avoid Portage and Main,” he said. The elevators are often under repair, and some shut down at 5 p.m., and on weekends. When that happens, Sawatzky said he is out of luck.

“I’d say it takes me 20 minutes to get through the concourse,” said Zanna Joyce, a downtown-based consultant who uses crutches. “It’d be much faster above ground,” added Joyce, the vice-chair of Functional Transit Winnipeg, a grassroots advocacy group.

In 2014, Brian Bowman promised to re-open the intersection if elected Winnipeg’s mayor. Bowman won, and with the barricades still up four years later, many wondered how Portage and Main would factor into the 2018 civic election.

In July, city council approved an election-day referendum to give voters a say in the issue. Bowman has said if re-elected on Oct. 24, he’ll honour the referendum results. His main challenger, Jenny Motkaluk, firmly opposes pedestrian access, but said she will honour the results, too.

Photo: Giordano Ciampini

Society

October 2018

4 Canadians with disabilities on the challenges they've faced in the workforce

Of the 14 percent of people in Canada with a disability, only half are employed. Companies are losing out.

by Diane Peters

According to a CBC-commissioned poll, two-thirds of Winnipeggers want to keep it closed. Many point to delays in their vehicular commute as a reason for opposition, although a city report concluded that should the intersection open, “the overall experience for drivers will not be significantly different.”

Meanwhile, pedestrians using wheelchairs and mobility aids currently have to take “significantly more circuitous routes” that add four to five minutes of delay. The report’s authors estimate that being able to cross the intersection would reduce their travel time by up to 60 percent.

Derksen doesn’t think those against opening Portage and Main are targeting those with disabilities, but might not be aware of how impactful the move could be for them.

“The price [people with disabilities] pay for [drivers’] quicker passage through the intersection is significant and ongoing,” he said. “If things get left the way they are, the systemic discrimination of our past is maintained. It’s like a continual assault on our rights.”

“[Portage and Main] is an iconic, symbolic place,” he added. “If we don’t take measures to update it according to our new values, in a sense we are re-committing the errors of the past.”


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Courtesy Aurora Coulthard

To those who said I'll only be respected as a minister because I'm pretty

by Aurora Coulthard

A young ministry student says Christians, both within and outside of the United Church, have discouraged her from following her call.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Sharing a meal with friends is a radical act of gratitude

by Jocelyn Bell

"I’ve begun to consider that regardless of how I’m feeling on Thanksgiving Day, the very act of preparing and enjoying a feast is an expression of gratitude in and of itself. I’m thankful for the fruits of the Earth, so I cook its bounty to the best of my ability. I’m grateful for love, so I welcome family and friends to my table. I appreciate life, so I take the time to savour it."

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Mugoli Samba
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.