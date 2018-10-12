UC Observer logo
Here's why Southern Africa is the trip to take next year

It's a journey that should be on everyone's bucket list.

By David Craig

Society

October 2018

This story has been sponsored by Craig Travel. 

Planet earth definitely has some “dream destinations.” Southern Africa is one of them. In my opinion, dream destinations are those which offer wonderful accommodations, delicious cuisine, excellent transportation and the most memorable experiences… ones that you will remember for the rest of your life. South Africa and its closest neighbours provide all of these and more.

I have had wonderful opportunities to explore the southern tip of Africa. It is a region that I would gladly revisit many more times. In truth, this is a world that I visit in my mind at every opportunity, when reviewing the results of previous ones and when planning future adventures. Without a doubt, this is our most successful exotic journey and one that should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Likely everyone’s favourite aspect of this adventure is Beverley Gossayn, our extremely popular and highly experienced national guide. Many of our past clients describe her as a national treasure, the person who makes this adventure such a wonderful experience. Beverley has been guiding our groups for more than a decade and we hope that she will be with us for many years to come.

Beverley (along with many group members) describe our South African journey as “eating our way across Africa.” In some destinations, we eat to survive. In South Africa the opposite is true – we journey to eat, looking forward to each new taste, delight and cultural infusion.

Accommodations provide a comfortable place to rest each night. On this journey, they are more than just a place to lay your head. They are an experience. Set on the shores of Bantry Bay, the President Hotel in Cape Town offers dramatic views of Lion’s Head and the Atlantic shore line. The Kruger Gate Lodge, set in a park setting and surrounded by bush, is just minutes from one of South Africa’s best parks. Chobe Game Lodge is spread out along the shores of the Zambesi River and offers game viewing from room balconies in the early evening and morning. And we end this adventure at the grand old Victoria Falls Hotel, overlooking the falls and set in a wonderful park-like setting. All of our hotels offer their own unique atmosphere and ambiance.

But South Africa is all about the variety of experiences that we will encounter; experiences that will amaze and delight us. From the magnificent gardens of Kirstenbosch to the wine estates of Stellenbosch; from the heights of Table Mountain to the ostrich farms of Oudtshoorn; from the beaches and forests of the Garden Route to the birdlife of Lake St. Lucia; from the startling displays of the Zulu to the enormous wildlife varieties in Mkuze, Kruger and Chobe; from the magnificent scenery of the Eastern Transvaal to the awe-inspiring experience of Victoria Falls in all its glory. This is a journey that takes us continually from one highlight to another; just when you think it can’t get any better… it does!

Departing next: Feb. 1, 2019 with group escort David McKane, and March 8 with group escort Karen Cullen.


Promotional Image
