Dinner for one? Why so many Canadians are choosing to eat with strangers

The trend of drawing strangers together over food has bubbled up in many places at once recently, feeding several impulses. Often, they overlap. Often, it is an experiment.Some people are part of the phenomenon because they long to alleviate loneliness. Others lick their chops at the thought of sampling new cuisines. A few want to harness the ease of the internet to match supply with demand. And for some, the urge is driven by religious faith, by a belief in making the world a better place or by a quest to foster intimate human connections in this increasingly fragmented, digitized world.Take Kinza , an online platform set up a year ago in Toronto by entrepreneurs Sachin Gupta and Kate Tyshchenko. Gupta, who comes from Edmonton, missed that city’s neighbourhood socializing when he moved to Toronto. Tyshchenko, who arrived from St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2012, was isolated. They hit upon the idea of putting hungry people and home cooks together.“Food is what unites people. You have to trust people to share food,” Tyshchenko says. “Then we realize we are very similar in the core of us, whether we’re Russian, Middle Eastern or something else. We all have the same problems.”Gupta fondly recalls a Mexican dinner Kinza held. A business executive made the feast in his Toronto kitchen. Hibiscus tea. Pan-fried tortillas with beans and strips of meat for appetizers. Chicken mole as a main course. The participants were a little awkward at first, and then, he says, the conversation just started flowing. It was magical.“People are willing to open up, but they need avenues to do so,” he says. “We need to count on people and, especially, we need to feel counted upon.”So far, Kinza has held about 60 dinners with more than 20 hosts for 300 people who didn’t know each other. Most diners said the prospect of good food was the big draw, plus the novelty of eating with strangers. Gupta and Tyshchenko paused the effort in the summer to figure out a sustainable business model.Other organizations are set up mainly to be an alternative to restaurants. Eatwith.com , a “social dining” app that began in 2014, now has headquarters in Paris, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, San Francisco and London. It’s something like the Uber of dinner. Instead of driving you in their car, your hosts cook for you in their kitchen. Since its launch, Eatwith has put 150,000 strangers at family dining tables in 130 countries.Then there’s Brittany Harman, 22, who launched Supper with Strangers in Halifax three years ago with a friend from summer camp, Matt Scott, 23. Freshly returned from Uganda, where her parents were missionaries, Harman was shocked to realize that she had been walking by Halifax’s homeless people without really seeing them. She started offering to buy them a meal at a restaurant of their choice and eating along with them.The idea was to get to know people who live on the street. It was also “a great opportunity to share Jesus,” she says. But that doesn’t mean she wanted to proselytize or try to fix anyone’s life. “It’s not to convert people. It’s to love them,” she says. Her idea has caught fire . Today, as many as 20 university student volunteers meet once a month in downtown Halifax to spend their own money sharing a restaurant meal with a stranger. Some have a religious intent while others don’t. The enterprise is not affiliated with a church. Programs inspired by Supper with Strangers have also begun in Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., and in Hamilton.Often, the homeless participants choose a hamburger at McDonald’s or a sandwich at Subway because many who live on the street don’t feel comfortable in fancier restaurants. No matter where they eat, though, the conversations are rich.“It’s very raw. Everyone’s just kind of open with each other. You just share your life for a night,” Harman says. The effects extend beyond the table. “We’ve seen a lot of minds change about what it means to be homeless,” she adds.Even Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s largest grocer, is in on the trend. Last year, it launched a campaign to encourage people to eat dinner together, including with strangers. An award-winning video promoting the idea features a young woman and her roommate setting up a dining table in the hall of their apartment building after work and inviting neighbours to eat with them.Gradually, the hall fills up with groaning tables and smiling neighbours sharing food as a woman sings, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”In a new phase of the campaign this year, Loblaw is urging employees — its own and those of other businesses across Canada — to eat lunch together. It’s a bid to re-establish the “ancient human practice” of sharing meals, the firm says. Benefits? Bridging cultural divides and helping make the workday more bearable. The video it made on this topic (song: I Got You, Babe) has already been watched millions of times.