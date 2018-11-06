The story of a Methodist minister, the War Amps and a 100-year legacy

It’s hard to imagine that the First World War could have an upside, but for Lt-Col. Sidney Lambert, a wartime injury served as a catalyst for generational change. After the fighting ended in 1918, the Calgary Regiment army padre and Methodist (later United Church) minister helped launch a peer support association for veterans with amputations — the flagship Canadian charity known today as War Amps.

A century after the organization’s birth, I’m at the War Amps headquarters, a squat building in southwest Ottawa, to meet Karen Valley. She is a lifelong United Church member and, when we meet, the head of commemorative and special projects for War Amps. (She recently left the position for an Office of Vocation job at The United Church of Canada.)

Valley leads me down a hallway where rows of vintage black and white photos of amputees line the walls. As we pass them, she singles out Padre Sidney Lambert. He’s easily recognizable by his thick frame, piercing dark eyes and stark-white clerical collar. Valley tells me the story of Lambert, War Amps and her own call to ministry.

Lambert lost his leg above the knee in a muddy battlefield at Ypres in northwest Belgium. He was recovering at College Street Military Hospital in Toronto when he dreamed up an association with a cornerstone philosophy of “amputees helping amputees,” says Valley.

He realized his vision, becoming the first president of the Amputations Association of the Great War in 1920.

(The name was changed to the War Amputations of Canada — War Amps for short — in 1939.) When the Second World War struck, Lambert arranged supportive meetings between First World War amputees and injured soldiers coming home on hospital ships. He also helped establish the War Amps’ key tag service, which continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities today.

Lambert appeared before the Senate multiple times, laying the groundwork for critical veterans’ legislation in Canada. He served as president of the War Amps for over 50 years until his death on May 5, 1971.

“It’s a history we don’t know as well as we should,” Valley says, her soft voice hardening with conviction. “While war is a terrible, tragic, horrible thing to happen, there’s good that has come from it. I believe it’s important to be able to look for the good that comes from the bad.”