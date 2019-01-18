U.S. non-theist group calls school field trips to giant ark unconstitutional

An organization that advocates for the separation between church and state in the U.S. is warning Kentucky public schools against visiting a controversial creationist museum and attraction.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) sent a letter to schools on Jan. 8, warning that field trips to the Creation Museum or the Ark Encounter ignore schools' constitutional obligation to “not inculcate religion.”

It said that Kenneth Ham, whose organization operates the attractions, has publicly stated that they are intended to evangelize. “It is unacceptable to expose a captive audience of impressionable students to the overtly religious atmosphere of [Kenneth] Ham’s Christian theme parks,” the organization said in a press release.

Ham is a Christian fundamentalist and the CEO of Answers in Genesis, an organization that promotes a literal interpretation of the Biblical creation story and the pseudoscientific idea that God created the earth several thousand years ago.

The Creation Museum contains exhibits that illustrate history based on that assumption. The Ark Encounter’s main attraction is a replica of Noah’s Ark that is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet high, similar to the dimensions described in Genesis.