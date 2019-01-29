UC Observer logo
The one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Huracán RWD Coupe signed and blessed by the His Holiness himself can be yours for the cost of a $10 ticket (Photo: Omaze.com)

Pope Francis is giving away his custom Lamborghini

Raffle proceeds go to charity and the winner will get the keys at a private ceremony with Pope Francis at the Vatican

By Pieta Woolley

Society

January 2019

In a fundraiser that will surely put your church’s fundraising tea to shame, Pope Francis is hosting a global raffle for his a one-of-a-kind off-white Lamborghini Huracán RWD Coupe with gold trim – the colours of the Vatican flag. Included? His blessing on the luxe auto, and his signature on the hood. The event will surely raise an ungodly amount of dollars for Charities Aid Foundation of America, in aid of people experiencing poverty, human trafficking, violence and war. Tickets to the raffle cost as little as $10, but you’ve got to act quick. The contest closes on January 30, midnight PST. The winner of the 573 horsepower, V-1o engine that’s capable of 198 MPH will be announced on February 15.  

What happens if you win? First, you’ll get the keys during a private ceremony in Vatican City with Pope Francis and Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali. Travel and accommodations to and from the Holy See are covered, as is shipping.

The Lambo was a gift to the Pope from the company in 2017 – not unusual, as other Popes have been gifted cars as well. But luxury isn’t Francis’ style; he was famous as auxiliary bishop in Buenos Aries for taking public transit. Last year, he attempted to auction the car in Monaco through Sotheby’s, but the buyer couldn’t come up with the 809,375 Euros he offered. So this raffle, through Los-Angeles-based Omaze, was conceived.

Other gifts this Pope has received and auctioned for charity include a Victoria Arduino Espresso Machine (Italy), a Homero Ortega Panema-style hat (Ecuador), a Harley-Davidson Dyna Super-Ride motorcycle (USA), a Fiat Panda (Italy), and hundreds more.

(Photo: Omaze.com)

True confession: I bought a ticket for this raffle. While I can’t really envision myself cruising the rainy, muddy West Coast in this thing – taking it through the Starbucks drive-thru, dropping the kids off at school, parking it at Safeway – participating in this global phenomenon seemed too fun to not do. And so far, it has delivered. My colleagues and kids think it’s hilarious. The buzz from this raffle has even reached my little coastal outpost, proving Omaze’s model is a perfect fit for the 21st century – matching celebrity with good causes and gambling is a sure-fire success. So the lesson is, next time you’re baking butter tarts for a church tea, consider asking the Pope to bless and sign them.

Photo: Pixabay.com

Ethics

March 2018

5 radical reasons we're loving this Pope

Known by many nicknames — the People’s Pope, Twitter Pope, the Great Reformer — all emphasize his public displays of compassion for the Catholic devout and non-believers alike.

by Al Donato


Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
