Cree filmmaker wants Mattel to make Barbie that looks like her

When Cree filmmaker Sonya Ballantyne spoke at a Winnipeg school recently, girls came up to her to ask when she could get a Barbie doll that looked like her.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, had featured Ballantyne in Facebook ads as one of 60 Canadian Barbie "role models," or brand ambassadors, as part of a campaign for the toy's 60th anniversary. In the comments on one of the ads, a woman said she wanted a doll for her child too.

But the ad campaign didn't come with the promise of a personalized doll.

So the writer and director, who is from the Misipawistik Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, started a Change.org petition to get Mattel’s attention in hopes they might create a Cree Barbie.

"I think if we had a doll of a Native girl with punky hair and a funny shirt, I think that would connect to a lot of people," she says.

"There is a lot of work nowadays that keeps Native people in the past. We don’t exist now and I’ve always hated that."

While Mattel now sells Barbies with more varied body shapes and skin colours, as well as a line modelled after important female figures, there are still no Indigenous Barbies, save for collectible "Native American" figures.