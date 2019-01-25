January 25, 1924 was a big day for Canada, especially Toronto-born Cecil Smith, who, at the age of 15, was the first female athlete to represent Canada at what would later become the Winter Olympics.

95 years ago today, the International Olympic Committee’s first winter competition, named the “International Winter Sports Week” kicked off. The competition took place from January 25 to February 5 in Chamonix, France, and was later recognized as the first Winter Olympic Games.

Smith competed in ladies’ singles skating as well as in pairs alongside famed skater Melville Rogers, who dominated men’s skating in the 1920s.

Canadian figure skating saw a comeback during the 1920s, a happier decade than the darker years of World War I. Although Smith didn’t quite finish on top—she placed 6th individually and 7th in pairs alongside Rogers—her presence at the games sparked interest in the sport and garnered her much respect among figure skaters and fans alike.