Did we lose a pirate?” That was the question circulating last June among a community of people who live on their boats in Vancouver’s False Creek harbour. The coast guard had found a dead man and his boat floating off a beach just 10 kilometres away. The liveaboards grew concerned when photos of the skipperless boat being towed to shore were posted to the group’s Facebook page.

The man, whose name no one could quite remember, had last been seen aboard his pretty blue-and-white sailboat inside False Creek — an anchorage that is home to a shrinking community of voyagers, artists, scruffy dreamers and self-described pirates. Reportedly, the man had told another boater that his 14-day anchoring permit had run out. “They set us up to die at sea in storm by deporting us without just cause, due process or safe alternative,” Randy van Eyk, one of the group’s most vocal members, wrote on Facebook at the time.

Van Eyk was referring to the fact that boaters require a permit to anchor in False Creek 14 days out of 30 in summer and 21 out of 40 in winter. Once they use up their days, they are required to move their boats, which forces them into exposed waters. Without a permit, the boat owners risk a fine if they stay in the protected harbour. But they risk their lives and homes if they have to head out to open waters in rough weather.

Whether the skipper died from suspicious causes, illness, accident or civic failure is a question the liveaboards have yet to learn the answer to. What his death did confirm was their vulnerability. As boat dwellers, they’re just barely holding on in one of the most expensive cities in the world. False Creek has become ground zero of a quietly simmering maritime battle that’s flaring up all along British Columbia’s coast, and the pirates are taking a scruffy stand.

“I think the city would be happiest if we’d all just disappear.” The speaker is a weathered looking 40-something man dressed in a faded-yellow raincoat and a battered baseball hat. On a rainy day last October, I watch him row ashore from his anchored boat, climb from his dinghy onto the rocky beach and carefully pull the little grey boat above the high-tide line. As he unloads two empty water jugs and a bag of recycling, I ask if he’ll talk to me.

“I won’t tell you my name. It’s too easy for them to make my life miserable,” he says before we sit on a park bench. The “they” he’s referring to are the authorities: “The police, the province, the park board, the city, the federal government — they’re all to blame. None of them care. Whether we sail away, sink or wash up dead on a beach, it’s all the same to them.”

He moved onto the water over a decade ago. He finds living on a small sailboat offers him the perfect lifestyle — he can work in construction but still take off sailing and fishing when the city gets on his nerves. “It’s a good way to live,” he says. “I don’t need much. I think that’s what bugs them; I live a peaceful life in tune with nature and not some consumer-driven life in a sterile box.”