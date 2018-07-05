UC Observer logo
Mourners leave flowers and personal messages at the site of the Toronto attack. (Photo: Warren Toda/EPA/The Canadian Press)

Culture of public grieving helps no one

'Part of the problem is that we’ve forgotten how to grieve.'

By Michael Coren

To the Point

July 2018

This April, a massacre occurred in Toronto when a van was driven through crowded sidewalks, killing 10 people and injuring 16. What can be said about such a grotesque, pointless crime? That our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, that we are in shock or tears, that we should all hug one another? Much of that might be true, but I’m not sure what is achieved by making our feelings so public. It’s easy to play the cynic in this, but the one absolute is that it’s the dead, the wounded and their loved ones who matter. The rest of us are simply not the story.

I reported from Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago and saw violence and suffering first-hand. On one occasion, someone was shot dead just a few steps away from me. It took almost 48 hours for me to react, and when I did I sat in my hotel room and sobbed. As awful as this experience was, however, life did reset astoundingly quickly.

So when reporters constantly ask people with no direct involvement how they feel and demand to know what the traumatic event means to them, we must ask whether this is easing the situation, aiding the victims or merely magnifying public emotion for its own sake. Of course I care, of course I feel, but I’m not sure if genuine compassion and meaningful empathy are helped or hindered by this culture of public grieving.

When Princess Diana died in 1997, for example, Britain sank into paroxysms of sorrow. It was indeed terrible that a young woman, a mother of small children, should die like that. But this mass reaction was for someone most people had never met and knew only through media. I hosted a radio show at the time, and while expressing sympathy for Diana and her family, mentioned a recent story about a person from London who had died in their home, and none of the neighbours even noticed for almost a month. Real community, I suggested, is about caring for all and not concentrating love on one lionized figure.

The Toronto horror and other attacks are different from the death of Diana, of course, but our reaction to them still provokes some questions: Do we react the same way when countless innocent people are murdered in the Middle East? Do we show such emotion when yet another homeless person dies? I think we know the answer.

Part of the problem is that we’ve forgotten how to grieve. The decline of organized religion has removed much of that collective solidarity, whether it’s the Roman Catholic wake, the Jewish shiva or any other ordered process of trying to deal with passing. Public vigils do take place, of course — and the one in Toronto brought various faith leaders together — but while the intentions are noble, the results are often varied. Remember, cameras abound, and there is “being at a happening” as well as genuine mourning taking place.

Please grieve, please feel and please share in the pain of others. But for all people. And never forget that it’s never about us; it’s always about them.

