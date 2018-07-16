ObserverDocs: Two nurses tackle Vancouver's opioid crisis

At age 71 and 65 respectively, Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles embrace their unconventional nursing work in the Downtown Eastside. They have foregone retirement, becoming front-line workers in the city's deadly opioid crisis. They have also left a permanent imprint on the hearts of many of their patients, including Richard Moore, who is featured in the video above.
Read their full story here.
