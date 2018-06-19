Cape Town water crisis: Living on 50 litres of water per day, in pictures



An afternoon queue forms at the Newlands Spring in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, where people stock up on drinking water. Esther Dongolosi is a housekeeper who works near the spring. She conserves water in her home in the Cape Flats, an area the government designated for “non-whites” in the apartheid era.







Photo by Sydelle Willow Smith

Kim Stephens’ household is using just 26 litres of water per person per day. She and her husband have three kids, three dogs and three cats. They flush their toilets with shower water only after it has been used for handwashing clothes or the floors. Her youngest uses wet wipes every few days to skip a shower.

















To reduce wait times at Newlands Spring and allow fair access, each person is permitted only 25 litres of water at a time.







Mrs. Carr, 63, has never seen a drought like this one. She lives in the Cape Flats, an area the government designated for “non-whites” in the apartheid era. Getting her family’s drinking water at the spring saves money on their municipal water account.







A new economy has emerged around places like the spring. Zola Mthimkhulu makes a small wage collecting and carrying water for elderly and disabled people.



At the beginning of the crisis, Maximilian Haidbauer of Waves for Water demonstrated one of the organization’s portable filters, which can provide 100 people with clean water for up to five years.











A year ago, poet Helen Moffett began prepping for “Day Zero,” when the city will cut off running water. She points out that living without basic services is an everyday reality for many in Cape Town’s informal settlements.









