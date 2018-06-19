Cape Town water crisis: Living on 50 litres of water per day, in pictures

A three-year drought, poor planning and even worse crisis management nearly caused Cape Town to be the first major city in the world to run out of water. However, the population of four million managed to avoid catastrophe by using just 50 litres of water per person per day (Canadians use five times that amount). Here, we get a glimpse of what that looked like back in March before much-needed rain started to fall.
To reduce wait times at Newlands Spring and allow fair access, each person is permitted only 25 litres of water at a time.
Mrs. Carr, 63, has never seen a drought like this one. She lives in the Cape Flats, an area the government designated for “non-whites” in the apartheid era. Getting her family’s drinking water at the spring saves money on their municipal water account.
A new economy has emerged around places like the spring. Zola Mthimkhulu makes a small wage collecting and carrying water for elderly and disabled people.
Get The Observer’s latest stories on justice, faith and ethics by signing up for our e-newsletter. It only takes a few seconds to join and we’ll deliver award-winning content to your in-box.