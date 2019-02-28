UC Observer logo
Amsale Ambawu, an ophthalmic nurse, performs an eye-screening exam in Ethiopia. (Photo: Ellen Crystal)

Ethiopia eye care empowers women and girls

Men and boys are almost twice as likely to receive eye care in the country

By Susan Nerberg

World

February 2019
Blindness threatens millions in Ethiopia, with women and girls at the greatest risk because of unequal access to care. In response, Seva Canada’s “Equal Right to Sight” campaign has found creative ways to help women restore their sight — a big step toward empowering entire communities.

Vision problems

It’s screening day in Adet, a dusty town surrounded by farm fields in northwestern Ethiopia. Some 750 people have gathered to have their eyes checked for cataracts and trachoma, the leading causes of preventable blindness. The screening and subsequent treatments are free thanks to Seva Canada’s support of a community-based program led by Dr. Hiwot Degineh. She is one of only two ophthalmologists at the public hospital in the nearby city of Bahir Dar, which serves a population of seven million.

Unequal access

In Ethiopia, men and boys are almost twice as likely to receive eye care than women and girls. One reason for the imbalance is that women take care of their households and families, so even a day or two away for treatment, plus the healing time, can be difficult to manage. “By making eye care more gender equal, more women can return to activities that support families and communities,” says Penny Lyons, Seva Canada’s executive director. “And more children can return to or fully benefit from school.”

Creative solutions

To level access to care — delivered by Ethiopians for Ethiopians — Seva Canada’s support helps local ophthalmologists identify the barriers for women and girls and then devise creative strategies to get past them. In Adet, for example, that means engaging a microfinance team, which sets up small loans for women to start businesses. The women on the team are highly respected and help get the word out about screening days like the one held last October. They were so effective that more patients than ever showed up — including young women such as Tejitu Manaye. The 16-year-old had cataract surgery the day after the screening. “Now I’ll be better able to study,” she says. “I want to become a doctor so I can help others one day.”

This piece first appeared in The United Church Observer's March/April issue with the title "Sight for sore eyes." 

This piece first appeared in The United Church Observer's March/April issue with the title "Sight for sore eyes."  


Victims of alleged intimate femicide in South Africa, in alphabetical order: Anene Booysen, Dianne Chandler, Kate Chiloane, Isabella Dease, Debbie Lewis, Angela Marinus, Tsoholofelo Mofokeng, Karabo Mokeona, Nomcebo Mokoena, Nontuthuko Mthembu, Chuma Ntsenge, Jayde Panayitou, Shafieka Petersen, Nikola Pienaar, Annalene Pillay, Vuyi Poni, Thapelo Ramorotong, Susan Rohde, Unathi Sabsana, Priska Schalk, Nicolene Schreuder, Zestah September, Nadia Sheik, Reeva Steenkamp and Nokuthula Thashe.

Justice

March 2018

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

by Kristy Woudstra

Columns

Paul Fraumeni (r) with his father, Jack, and sister, Julie, at a 2006 Tigers-Yankees playoff game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Fraumeni and his father had their differences, but baseball always brought them together.  (Photo courtesy of author)

Marie Kondo helped with the painful process of tossing my dad's books

by Paul Fraumeni

His baseball books were a reminder of the special bond we shared, and I couldn't bear to get rid of them

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

The new name of 'The Observer' revealed!

by Jocelyn Bell

"United Church" will no longer be on the cover, but our commitment to sharing denominational news and perspectives remains the same

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Society

February 2019

Marriage problems: Is the ancient tradition worth saving?

by Pieta Woolley

Bitterness and boredom seem to define many mid-life marriages, but we might not have to settle for apathy ever after

Ethics

February 2019

A Yukon artist and a Tlingit trapper create this stunning jewelry

by Amy van den Berg

The fur jewelry in Whitehorse boutique store V. Ægirsdóttir is creating a new possibility for future partnerships with the region's trappers

Columns

February 2019

Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

by Mike Sholars

"...For all intents and purposes, Canada is the only home I really recognize or remember. But none of that matters if I look like I don’t belong, and that single question makes that abundantly clear every single time."

